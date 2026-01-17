Browns Nation

Saturday, January 17, 2026
Hanford Dixon Isn’t Buying Hype About Browns Coaching Candidate

Justin Hussong
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of work to do to fill the void left behind by two-time Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski, who was fired on Black Monday following a disappointing 5-12 campaign. A number of intriguing candidates have already been interviewed, but the Browns are still packing the calendar and have at least three more interviews with new candidates in the coming week.

So far, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken are the only two candidates who have received second interviews. Other exciting candidates who have been interviewed already include Mike McDaniel and Dan Pitcher, but there’s another coach with an interview scheduled in the coming week that doesn’t have team legend Hanford Dixon excited at all.

During a recent episode of The Top Dawgs Show, Dixon discussed potential coaching candidate Grant Udinski, who is the offensive coordinator of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Dixon minced no words in claiming he is fully out on him as an option for the Browns.

“They keep talking about he’s an upcoming superstar. Get the hell out of here.”

Dixon also mentioned the narrative that Udinski is one of those guys who is able to capture a room when he walks into it, and he adamantly dismissed that notion as well. That would be a great quality to have in a head coach, but Dixon isn’t sold.

Needless to say, he is not a fan of the 30-year-old coordinator, even though it doesn’t sound like he knows much about him. The clip makes it seem as if Dixon is out on him strictly because of his age, which is dismissive of what Udinski did this season as Jacksonville’s offensive coordinator.

Udinski cooked up one of the best offensive seasons in franchise history and had Trevor Lawrence looking better than ever. Kevin Stefanski was also a fairly unknown offensive coordinator prior to being hired as the Browns head coach as well, so perhaps history repeats itself, and Udinski would be a great hire.

He has an interview for the job in the coming week, and we’ll see if he makes a good impression and firmly puts himself in the mix to win the gig.

Justin Hussong
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

