Browns Have Requested Interview With Jaguars OC

The Cleveland Browns are conducting a wide-ranging search to find their new head coach. Now, they are adding a potentially historic candidate to the mix.

The Jacksonville Jaguars surprised many with an AFC South title in their first year under head coach Liam Coen. So, it’s not a surprise that one of their assistants is now on the coaching radar.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Browns have requested to interview Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, who, at 30 years old, would become the youngest head coach in modern NFL history if he were to get the job.

“The Browns have placed an interview request for Jaguars OC Grant Udinski, per source. Udinski turns 30 tomorrow,” Fowler wrote on X.

In addition to his age, Udinski has many interesting characteristics. As a college player, he was a defensive end, and he immediately entered coaching as a graduate assistant. After joining the staff at Baylor in 2019, he reportedly slept in his car before being offered a place to live.

He followed head coach Matt Rhule to the Carolina Panthers, and later joined Kevin O’Connell’s staff with the Minnesota Vikings, where he was for three seasons. Then, after Coen was hired by Jacksonville this offseason, he joined his staff.

With Coen seen as one of the best offensive minds in the NFL, Udinski being named his coordinator was significant. He proved his worth by helping quarterback Trevor Lawrence to his best NFL season, and the Jaguars ranked sixth in scoring at almost 28 points per game.

Now, with Jacksonville having lost to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card Round, Udinski is available right away. The Browns have already held multiple interviews, including with current offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and Dan Pitcher of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Udinski would be younger than Sean McVay, who was 32 when he was named head coach of the Los Angeles Rams in 2017. He adds some intrigue to a process that could include 63-year old John Harbaugh, who was head coach of the Baltimore Ravens for 18 seasons. Udinski was 12 years old when Harbaugh made his head coaching debut.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry hinted at a unique approach to this coaching search, and making a historic hire would certainly fit that bill.

