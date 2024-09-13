Hanford Dixon Makes Bold Prediction For Browns Game

The Cleveland Browns face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, looking to avoid the team’s first 0-2 start during head coach Kevin Stefanski’s tenure with the franchise.

To win the game, Cleveland will need to perform significantly better on offense than the previous week’s showing, one where the Browns finished with just over 230 yards of offense and produced only one first down during the first half.

Analyst and former Browns legend Hanford Dixon believes the team will.

On “The Hanford Dixon Show” this week, the former defensive back made a bold prediction on the podcast as he believes Cleveland will redeem itself after a bad season opener (via X).

“The Browns are going to bounce back, so I am going to pick the Cleveland Browns,” Dixon said in selecting the AFC North franchise to win the contest.

There's a whole lot of faith circulating in the #DawgPound@HanfordDixon29 and @p_mcguire18 are rocking the #Browns in this week's survivor game. 🐶 presented by: @LiptonHardTea pic.twitter.com/GdCON9Legd — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) September 12, 2024

Not only did Dixon select the Browns to win the game, but the show’s producer did the same as he backed the legend’s prediction.

Dixon and the show’s guest co-hosts laughed after the prediction, suggesting sarcastically that the former defensive back may have been drinking before making that prediction.

Cleveland’s defense showed some signs of life in the contest, holding Dallas to just over 260 yards on the afternoon.

One of the Cowboys’ touchdowns was against the special teams unit as Dallas returned a punt for 60 yards in the 33-17 win.

After allowing two early touchdown drives, the Browns’ defense kept Dallas out of the endzone for the remainder of the game and forced the Cowboys to take field goals.

