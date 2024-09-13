Browns Work Out Former Steelers Kicker

The Cleveland Browns have several players who performed poorly in the season-opening loss to the Dallas Cowboys, but a few bright spots were found.

For example, running back Jerome Ford logged 69 yards total in the game, averaging just under 3.9 yards per touch as Nick Chubb’s replacement.

The defensive line also had three total sacks on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, and Myles Garrett forced a fumble in the process.

Finally, kicker Corey Bojorquez punted seven times in the game, averaging 51 yards per kick with a long of 62 yards and one kick that was downed inside the 20-yard line.

With Bojorquez having a strong day, the news of Cleveland’s latest choice of athletes to work out was surprising.

NFL insider Aaron Wilson shared on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – that the Browns worked out former Pittsburgh Steelers’ punter Pressley Harvin on Thursday.

Harvin was the Pittsburgh punter for three seasons after being the Steelers’ seventh-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The kicker played in 47 games for Pittsburgh in three years, launching 217 punts during the regular season over that span with more than a third of those kicks landing inside the 20-yard line.

Pittsburgh waived the kicker during the offseason after adding Cameron Johnston, and Harvin found a temporary home in San Francisco during the offseason.

The 49ers waived Harvin in August.

Harvin played his collegiate career at Georgia Tech, logging 210 punts for the Yellow Jackets and averaging 44.7 yards per kick.

Cleveland takes on the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday in their first road contest of the 2024 regular season.

