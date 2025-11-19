Hanford Dixon Pushes Back On Popular Browns Criticism

To say that the Cleveland Browns haven’t been the most successful franchise in football is a huge understatement. That’s why, even though he clearly cares about the team, some fans aren’t fond of owner Jimmy Haslam.

Some Browns supporters often blame Haslam for the state of the team. They don’t like the way he’s reportedly interfered in some decisions, or the fact that he’s continued to employ general manager Andrew Berry despite years of questionable decisions.

Nevertheless, Browns legend Hanford Dixon recently defended Haslam despite the team’s struggles.

“This is what’s crazy to me. How are you going to blame the owner? Jimmy’s not out there coaching, he’s not out there playing,” Dixon said.

Years Of Struggle Put Spotlight On Haslam’s Leadership

That makes sense, to a degree. Then again, as the owner, whatever Haslam says goes. He can part with the general manager, fire the head coach, and he may not have been on board with executives like Paul DePodesta, whose role with the team never seemed to be clear before recently leaving to go back to baseball.

The Browns have struggled for years, and that’s despite being among the teams with the highest picks in the NFL Draft. That has been the case regardless of the front office or the coaching staff, with the owner being the only common factor.

Haslam has shown he wants his team to succeed. Yet, numbers don’t lie, and after so many years of shortcomings and dysfunction, it’s hard to blame fans for feeling a certain way toward the man who has the final say.

Until the team finds stability and the results are better on the field, the scrutiny of Haslam is unlikely to change. As with any organization, change can only happen from the top to break the troublesome cycle.

