Insider Shares How Teammates Feel About Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns finally gave Shedeur Sanders a chance to play quarterback, though the opportunity only came because Dillon Gabriel was sidelined with a concussion, not as a direct decision by coach Kevin Stefanski.

Whatever the case, it might be the beginning of a new era for Cleveland, with the rookie in line to start the Week 12 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot recently revealed how the Browns’ locker room perceives Sanders.

“He [Shedeur Sanders] operates in a different way. He is, in some respect, an entertainer as well as a football player. He is very, very well-liked in that locker room. He brings a lot of lightness, fun and humor to the situation. His teammates really, really like him a lot. I think they’re going to play very, very hard for him, and they’re going to support him,” Cabot said.

"He is very, very well-liked in that locker room. I think they're going to play very, very hard for him." 🚨 @MaryKayCabot w/ @CLETalkingHeads on #Browns QB Shedeur Sanders 🏈 https://t.co/XIY6utwz9E pic.twitter.com/t6mHBAQRBh — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 18, 2025

Sanders’ First Game Sparks Mixed Reactions

Ironically, Sanders may become the biggest loser in this situation. He struggled in his debut against the Baltimore Ravens, proving that he hadn’t gotten a chance previously because he wasn’t ready.

He’s certainly not the first rookie quarterback who has been rushed into action because of an injury. Some have struggled, some haven’t.

Then again, Stefanski mentioned after the game that it was actually the first time that Sanders had reps with the first-team offense, which was shocking. Now, with a full week of practice as QB1, he could fare much better.

The Browns should be able to build a solid game plan around his strengths and put him in a position to succeed. Then again, with the lack of playmakers on offense, there hasn’t been a quarterback this year who has been able to elevate the team. But if anyone has a chance to, it’s Sanders.

NEXT:

Myles Garrett’s Latest Feat Has The NFL Talking