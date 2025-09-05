Hanford Dixon Reveals Browns’ Key Advantage Against Bengals

The Cleveland Browns enter their Week 1 showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals with several question marks on offense.

Their defense presents a different story entirely. The unit has emerged as a potential anchor for the 2025 season, particularly up front, where talent and depth could create problems for opposing quarterbacks.

That confidence extends beyond the facility walls.

Browns legend Hanford Dixon recently weighed in on what he sees as Cleveland’s biggest advantage heading into the divisional matchup.

“The biggest weapon I think that we have in that secondary is that defensive line, man!” Dixon said on The Top Dawg Show.

The biggest weapon the #Browns have against the Bengals is going to be the Defensive Line! #DawgPound "If you ain't gotta cover long, and it allows you to play off a little bit." Presented by @pureavNEO https://t.co/KG7ZxX7GKc pic.twitter.com/m6Jb9DKvNK — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) September 4, 2025

The defensive front combines proven veterans with promising young talent.

Myles Garrett leads the charge after another dominant season that put him in Defensive Player of the Year conversations.

First-round pick Mason Graham adds fresh energy alongside established contributors like Maliek Collins and Shelby Harris.

Rising players Mike Hall Jr. and Isaiah McGuire provide additional depth to a rotation built for disruption.

The group has shown the ability to generate consistent pressure while forcing quarterbacks into uncomfortable situations.

Their effectiveness will be tested immediately against Joe Burrow and Cincinnati’s explosive passing attack.

The Bengals feature multiple dangerous receivers who can create big plays when given time and space.

Garrett consistently draws double teams, which opens opportunities for his teammates to capitalize on favorable matchups.

With the offense still developing, this defensive line could determine Cleveland’s early success.

A strong performance against Cincinnati would establish the tone for a defense-first approach that could carry the Browns through potential growing pains elsewhere on the roster.

