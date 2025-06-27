Hanford Dixon Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction This Season

Every NFL franchise enters the offseason with championship aspirations, but few teams have made the kind of moves that position them as legitimate contenders.

The Cleveland Browns certainly improved their roster after a disappointing 3-14 campaign, yet one legendary voice believes another AFC North powerhouse has emerged as the clear favorite.

Cleveland Browns icon Hanford Dixon recently made waves during his podcast with a bold prediction for the 2025-26 season.

“Looking at the rosters, I’m gonna go with the Ravens. I think Baltimore is the team to beat,” Dixon said.

.@HanfordDixon29 gives an EARLY Super Bowl pick. #DawgPound "Looking at the rosters I'm gonna go with the…" Presented by @liptonhardtea pic.twitter.com/WzoHdpYdDB — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) June 26, 2025

The Baltimore Ravens enter this season with significant momentum following their impressive 12-5 record that carried them to the Divisional Round.

Their roster construction presents a compelling case for championship contention on multiple fronts.

Lamar Jackson is back after losing the MVP to Josh Allen, providing the dynamic leadership that makes Baltimore’s offense uniquely dangerous.

The addition of Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander adds another elite talent to an already formidable defense.

Dixon acknowledged Cleveland’s offseason improvements but emphasized that Baltimore’s established core, team chemistry, and elite talent level give them a distinct advantage heading into the new campaign.

While Browns fans might question their legend’s assessment of a division rival, Dixon’s prediction reflects broader sentiment around the league regarding Baltimore’s championship potential.

