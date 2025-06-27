NFL Insider Reveals What He’s Hearing About Browns’ QB Competition

The Cleveland Browns enter their July training camp with their most compelling storyline already taking shape.

A four-way quarterback battle will determine not just who leads the team in Week 1, but potentially the entire trajectory of their 2025 season.

While the organization claims this competition is still wide open, league insiders indicate that the field may narrow more quickly than anticipated.

Growing speculation suggests that potential rookie-veteran pairings are emerging as frontrunners, with some believing Joe Flacco could team with Shedeur Sanders, while others envision Kenny Pickett pairing with Dillon Gabriel.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano provided fresh insight into Cleveland’s quarterback plans during a recent NFL Live appearance.

“I think they plan an honest, four-way competition for the starting job, and I don’t think they’re closed off to the idea of one of the rookies, be it Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders, winning that job. The issue will be how the practice reps are stacked throughout the off-season program.” Graziano said.

The Browns face a delicate balancing act with practice repetitions.

Early sessions require careful management as rookies Gabriel and Sanders adjust to NFL speed and complexity.

Once camp intensifies, veterans Flacco and Pickett likely assume early advantages through their experience and familiarity with professional systems.

Cleveland appears inclined to begin with veteran leadership, allowing experience to guide the initial construction of the depth chart.

However, no quarterback has received guarantees for the season-long role.

Should either rookie demonstrate rapid development during camp, a significant shakeup remains possible.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has emphasized that the distribution of repetitions will remain fluid throughout camp, adapting to each quarterback’s individual development trajectory.

With a challenging early schedule and playoff aspirations at stake, the Browns may ultimately favor experience over potential, unless a rookie proves definitively ready for immediate impact.

