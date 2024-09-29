Browns Insider Reveals When Nick Chubb Could Make Season Debut

Help is on the way for the Cleveland Browns.

We’re a month into the 2024 NFL season, and things haven’t looked great for Ken Dorsey’s offense.

Granted, there’s only so much anybody can do behind a makeshift and banged-up offensive line.

But still, Jerome Ford hasn’t been as efficient as expected.

Fortunately for the team, star running back Nick Chubb is expected to go back to practice next season.

And while it might still be some time before he’s out there and playing, this is clearly a big step in the right direction.

According to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Georgia product will most likely ramp things up for the next three weeks, and he could be ready to make his season debut on October 20 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“With him returning to practice this week, he’ll likely ramp up over the next three weeks, and then possibly be ready to play somewhere around the Bengals game at home on Oct. 20,” Cabot said

Needless to say, the Browns must be extremely cautious with their star running back.

He’s not getting any younger, and this is the second major injury he’s suffered in his career, dating back to his days in college.

The gruesome injury he sustained could’ve ended his career then and there, and some fear he might never get back to his former level.

Then again, just him being there should be able to make an impact, both emotionally on his teammates and on opposing defenses trying to contain him.

Of course, the Browns will also have to find a way to stay competitive and reach that game with their postseason chances intact.

Otherwise, it might not even make much sense to get him back and risk further injury.

