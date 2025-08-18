Hanford Dixon Says 1 Browns QB Is ‘Not The Answer’

The Cleveland Browns went into training camp with four healthy quarterbacks.

However, Deshaun Watson also wanted to be a part of the conversation.

He’s been hitting the gym and working his way back to the field, and reports from earlier in the offseason showed that he was quite active in team meetings.

The team seemed to shut the door on him at the end of last season, but once again, there are rumors of him potentially taking the field again at some point in the season.

With that in mind, team legend Hanford Dixon shared his honest thoughts on this situation.

“Deshaun, no. I’ve seen enough. I just don’t think he’s a guy we’ve pretty much given every opportunity to come out and play, and he’s just not the answer,” Dixon said.

"I've seen enough."@HanfordDixon29 does NOT want to see Deshaun Watson take the field for the #Browns this year. #DawgPound Prsented by Floorz https://t.co/vR9uT6efGa pic.twitter.com/nrlyKTuuzU — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) August 18, 2025

Truth be told, it’s hard to disagree with his assessment.

Even if he didn’t have all that baggage and all the distractions off the field, he hasn’t been good when he’s been healthy enough to play.

Other than in a big comeback win against the Baltimore Ravens, Watson has looked like a shell of the MVP-caliber player he was with Houston.

The chances of him turning back the clock and returning to his previous form look slim at best.

Even if he were to play well again, just for the sake of the argument, chances are he wouldn’t be in Cleveland for much longer.

The fan base also has seemingly moved on from him, and with four other healthy quarterbacks on the roster, it doesn’t make a lot of sense to even consider giving him another chance at this point.

