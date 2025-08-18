Joe Thomas Seen Hanging Out With 4 Browns Players

The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for this season, but that doesn’t mean they can’t have a little fun.

That’s why team legend Joe Thomas got together with some of the players to spend some quality time with them.

As shown by Brad Stainbrook on X, Thomas joined fellow offensive linemen Zak Zinter, Wyatt Teller, Joel Bitonio, and QB Kenny Pickett to attend Morgan Wallen’s concert.

#Browns Kenny Pickett, Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, Joe Thomas, and Zak Zinter attended night 2 of the Morgan Wallen concert in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/9BK6sSmif7 — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) August 17, 2025

Wallen performed at Huntington Bank Field on Aug. 16 as a part of his ‘I’m the Problem’ tour, and the players were all there to enjoy the show.

Thomas may have been retired for years now, but he’s always stayed close to the organization.

The Browns have had a little trouble finding someone to replace him, but that’s usually what happens whenever you lose a Hall of Famer.

Notably, that might be the case with Bitonio soon as well.

He reportedly considered retirement in the offseason, and while he can clearly still hold his ground and operate as one of the most surgical and efficient guards in the game, he’s not getting any younger, and this might be his final year as a pro.

The Browns desperately need to add more youth to their offensive line, and they also need Dawand Jones to stay healthy and prove that he can take care of business at left tackle.

As for Pickett, he’s currently in the lead to be Joe Flacco’s primary backup, so he’d better stay ready, just in case his number is called.

