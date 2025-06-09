Joel Bitonio Sends Message To Nick Chubb On Social Media

Sunday was a sad day for Cleveland Browns fans.

The news broke that Nick Chubb’s time with the team had officially come to an end.

Granted, it wasn’t necessarily a surprise, but this all but shut down any real chance of Chubb being back in Cleveland this season.

Chubb will reportedly sign a deal with the Houston Texans to try and regain his perennial Pro-Bowl form and prove that he’s still got plenty left in the tank.

With that in mind, veteran teammate Joel Bitonio took to social media to bid him farewell and show him some love:

“ @nchubb27,” Bitonio posted on Instagram.

Chubb will leave the Browns with the third-most rushing yards in franchise history, amassing 6,843 yards over seven years.

That’s despite missing one and a half years with a knee injury.

Chubb is coming off the worst season of his career, and he was limited to just eight games as he worked his way back from that gruesome injury.

He finished the season with 332 rushing yards and posted career-worsts in terms of percentages of carries that gained at least 10 yards (4.9%), and yards per attempt (3.3), according to ESPN.

He will now join a RB room that also features another perennial Pro-Bowler in Joe Mixon, who amassed 1,016 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in his first year in the AFC South.

It’s sad to see that Chubb won’t spend all his career with the team that took him in the second round in 2018, but that’s how things usually go down in this line of business.

