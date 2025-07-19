Hanford Dixon Sees Big Advantage For Browns In Season Opener

The Cleveland Browns prepare to welcome the Cincinnati Bengals in what promises to be a compelling Week 1 matchup that could set the tone for both franchises.

Cincinnati enters the season with one of the league’s most potent offensive units, creating significant challenges for any defense they encounter.

However, Browns legend Hanford Dixon believes Cleveland possesses the tools necessary to neutralize that threat.

Dixon recently appeared on a podcast where he broke down the season opener and identified what he sees as Cleveland’s primary advantage over their division rivals.

“The Bengals have really helped their offense. Joe Burrow has always had the weapons, now he’s really got the weapons. They’re happy, and they’re ready to go. Now, where we’ve got them is on defense. They have to sign some players and have to improve their defense,” Dixon said.

The Bengals need to improve their defense if they want to be contenders. "Where we got them is on defense." –@HanfordDixon29 Presented by @drinkgaragebeer https://t.co/zB1MaG0jkP pic.twitter.com/UWQRx43BMy — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) July 18, 2025

Cincinnati returns with Joe Burrow healthy and surrounded by elite talent, including Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Chase Brown.

Their offensive line received reinforcements, creating a formidable unit that should challenge every defense they face this season.

Cleveland’s defensive capabilities present a stark contrast to Cincinnati’s defensive questions.

Myles Garrett anchors a pass rush that generated consistent pressure throughout 2024, recording 14 sacks while leading the league in quarterback pressures.

The addition of fifth overall pick Mason Graham has already created buzz during training camp, while Mike Hall Jr.’s return from injury strengthens an already imposing defensive line.

Under Jim Schwartz’s guidance, the Browns ranked among the top five teams in third-down defensive efficiency and limited opponents to just 5.6 yards per play last season.

That production stands in sharp relief to Cincinnati’s defensive struggles, where they surrendered 25.5 points per game and made minimal roster improvements.

Meanwhile, in Cincinnati, Trey Hendrickson’s contract situation remains unresolved, creating uncertainty around their primary pass rusher.

While rookie Barrett Carter brings promise to the linebacker corps, the unit lacks proven depth behind their starters.

If the Browns’ defense can pressure Burrow and create turnovers, they may not require explosive offensive production to secure a season-opening victory.

NEXT:

Browns Defender Emerging As Key Leader For Team