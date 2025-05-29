Hanford Dixon Sends Message To Browns’ New Minority Owner

Charles Woodson may be recognized for his legendary Michigan career, but his Ohio roots tell a different story.

The Hall of Famer grew up in Fremont, Ohio, and now he’s making his return to the Buckeye State in an unprecedented way.

The Cleveland Browns announced earlier this month that Woodson has joined their ownership group as a limited partner.

The move generated significant buzz throughout the organization, particularly from one of the franchise’s most respected voices.

Former Browns defensive back Hanford Dixon shared his thoughts on a recent episode of The Hanford Dixon Show, offering praise for both Woodson and team ownership.

“Congratulations to Charles Woodson. You’re talking about a big, big deal where he’s now a minority owner with the Cleveland Browns. I have to say, kudos, too, to Jimmy and Dee Haslam for making this move. I think it’s a great, great move,” Dixon said.

Welcome to the #Browns Charles Woodson! #Dawgpound "I have to say kudos to Jimmy and Dee Haslam for making this move." –@HanfordDixon29 Presented by @nefdirecthttps://t.co/sdZK7CL3S6 pic.twitter.com/ONiaT5a2TK — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) May 28, 2025

Woodson’s addition represents more than just another business transaction for the Browns organization.

His presence will provide immediate value across multiple levels of the franchise while supporting the National Football League’s ongoing push for ownership diversity.

The former defensive back brings an exceptional football pedigree to his new role. Woodson captured the Heisman Trophy during his time at Michigan before establishing himself as one of the NFL’s elite players.

His career culminated with a Super Bowl championship, cementing his place among football’s greatest talents.

Beyond his on-field accomplishments, Woodson has demonstrated remarkable business acumen and leadership qualities throughout his post-playing career.

His entrepreneurial ventures and continued involvement in football make him an ideal candidate for ownership responsibilities.

For someone who spent his formative years in Ohio, this opportunity represents far more than a standard business investment.

