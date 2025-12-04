Hanford Dixon Turns Heads With Big Shedeur Sanders Claim

The Cleveland Browns have some well-documented struggles with the quarterback position. For years, they have been unable to find the right person to lead this team for multiple seasons.

This has led to lots of turnover, not only for their quarterbacks, but for coaches, coordinators, and the roster as a whole. Not having the right QB leads to internal frustrations, offensive inconsistencies, and greatly reduces a team’s chances of making a deep playoff run.

The Browns started the 2025 season with Joe Flacco as their quarterback, hoping the veteran could bring some magic back to this organization.

They quickly realized he wasn’t the guy, giving rookie Dillon Gabriel a chance at the job.

As we now know, Gabriel didn’t turn out as planned, at least in his first few starts, so they’ve turned the reins over to Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders’ first two results haven’t been dominant, but some people believe he’s shown enough solid traits to be a viable option moving forward.

One of those people is former player Hanford Dixon, who wasn’t shy about sharing his opinion of Sanders in a recent appearance on the “Top Dawgs Show.”

“People can say what they wanna say, and I’m gonna tell you guys again. That boy is the truth. He is going to be our starting quarterback,” Dixon said.

Hanford Dixon believes Shedeur Sanders is the future in Cleveland.

All Eyes Are On Sanders

In Dixon’s mind, Sanders has what it takes to be the Browns’ starting quarterback for the foreseeable future. Of course, the team will need to build around him and make the roster better, but they’ll have to take things one step at a time.

Fans have gotten excited about plenty of quarterbacks in the past who have ultimately disappointed them, so it will be interesting to see what Sanders’ career holds with this team.

For now, he’ll seemingly get a few more weeks under center in 2025, hoping to live up to the hype in his final starts to give the team that much more confidence in him.

