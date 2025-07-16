Hanford Dixon Turns Heads With New Helmet Idea

With so many NFL teams showcasing new helmets, Hanford Dixon would love to see the Cleveland Browns do the same.

He wants to see the team go all the way to honor the fans and the franchise’s identity.

In the latest edition of his show, the legendary defender made a case for the Browns to include a ‘Dawg’ on their helmets:

“You know what I want? Listen to this. I want them to put a ‘dawg’ on the side. On each side of that helmet, you put that mean ‘dawg’ on it, and then we’re ready to go. I guarantee you. Then we put the number on the back? I love it,” Dixon said.

With the new #Browns helmet SUPPOSEDLY dropping today, what do you think think of the possible new brown helmet? #DawgPound "I want them to put a DAWG on the side." –@HanfordDixon29 Presented by @smartchoicewin_ https://t.co/X2IWJiKYUJ pic.twitter.com/6JyOA3li7A — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) July 16, 2025

The Browns have one of the most classic and stylish looks in the league and in all of sports, so it would be refreshing to see them shake things up and modernize at least one aspect, such as their alternate uniform.

Of course, none of that will matter unless the team also changes its image on the field.

The Browns are coming off a complicated season in which they failed to return to the playoffs, winning just three games and getting the No. 2 pick as a result.

Now, head coach Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry might not get the benefit of the doubt anymore, and they will be under a lot of pressure to get this team back to the postseason in order to keep their jobs.

The Browns added a strong rookie class to the mix, but they still need to figure out who’s going to lead the way at quarterback.

Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders will all battle out for one spot, and that decision will make or break this team’s chance of competing at the highest level this season.

