Shedeur Sanders Sends Strong Signal To Browns’ Coaches

The Cleveland Browns have a big decision to make, but Shedeur Sanders wants to make it easier for them.

The rookie quarterback has been putting in the work during the offseason and wants to prove that he’s their best option at the most important position.

That was evident again in a clip shared by ESPN Cleveland on X, which showed Sanders running and working out late at night.

The grind doesn’t stop for Shedeur Sanders 👀👀👀 Browns start training camp in one week. pic.twitter.com/j0Bebf2o45 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 16, 2025

Sanders has been all over social media the past couple of weeks, showing his workout regimen and how locked in he is ahead of his first NFL training camp.

He and his supporters thought he would be a first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, and watching him fall all the way to the fifth round was a humbling experience and a huge wake-up call.

He may not be the most talented or athletic player in the league, but neither was Tom Brady, and he dominated the NFL for two decades.

Of course, that’s not to say that Sanders will be like Brady, but he’s taking a page out of his book by being the hardest-working guy on the team.

If Sanders keeps this up, it will be hard for the Browns not to give him a chance.

