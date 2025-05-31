Browns Nation

Saturday, May 31, 2025
Hanford Dixon Urges Browns To Make Big Trade

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are actively exploring ways to upgrade their receiving corps for 2025, with New Orleans Saints standout Chris Olave emerging as a primary target.

While initial trade discussions fell short, the organization’s interest in the former Ohio State star remains strong.

The pursuit gained renewed attention during a recent episode of Browns legend Hanford Dixon’s podcast, where the former cornerback made a compelling case for acquiring Olave.

“The Browns better be looking to add another wide receiver, because that’s one area we are lacking big time. […] I mean, we all know, Chris Olave at Ohio State, this guy is just amazing. I mean, the things that he can do at wide receiver, get open, catch the football, a game breaker, those type of guys, he could be a nightmare for a defensive back or cornerback. I think that would be a great, great move…. I just think that’s just a perfect fit,” Dixon said.

The reasoning behind Cleveland’s interest becomes clear when examining Olave’s track record.

Selected 11th overall in the 2022 draft, he established himself quickly with consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns.

His ability to stretch the field and create separation would complement Jerry Jeudy perfectly, giving the Browns a formidable receiving duo.

Cleveland did reach out to gauge the Saints’ willingness to deal, but New Orleans shut down any trade talks immediately.

The organization demonstrated its commitment by exercising Olave’s fifth-year option, signaling confidence in his long-term value despite a disappointing 2024 season.

Injuries derailed Olave’s third year, as multiple concussions limited him to just 32 catches for 400 yards and one touchdown.

The Saints believe these setbacks were temporary, viewing him as a cornerstone piece moving forward.

For Browns fans, landing Olave would represent the type of impact addition that could transform their offensive ceiling entirely.

