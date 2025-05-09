Browns Nation

Friday, May 9, 2025
Harold Fannin Jr. Shows Off First Look In Browns Jersey

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns fans are getting an introduction to the team’s rookies with rookie minicamps kicking off.

For the first time, fans will be able to see the team’s top draft picks and the numerous undrafted free agents suit up in Cleveland uniforms, giving fans a glimpse of which players could become staples of the 2025 roster.

One of those players is an Ohio native who led college football in both receptions and receiving yards last year while setting new collegiate records for the tight end position.

The Browns’ social media accounts showed off former Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin Jr.’s new look, and he revealed his thoughts about the attire.

“They look good. I definitely like [the pants] loose,” Fannin said

In the video, an unidentified employee is walking Fannin through the uniform as he tries on his new practice jersey.

After slipping on his jersey, he is asked to try on his new pants.

Fannin immediately said he wanted a bigger pair of practice pants, noting how he likes to have a loose fit for his uniform.

The tight end looks primed to be a big part of the Cleveland offense next season.

The Browns named former tight end coach Tommy Rees the new offensive coordinator, and head coach Kevin Stefanski has already revealed that he’ll return to the play-calling duties for the 2025 season.

Cleveland is expected to return to Stefanski’s run-oriented offense in 2025, leaving behind the failed experiment of a pass-friendly scheme that former coordinator Ken Dorsey installed during the 2024 season.

Browns Nation