Heinz Field Gets New Name

When the Cleveland Browns arrive in Pittsburgh in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, the two teams will not face off at Heinz Field.

Instead, the field will have a new corporate sponsor and name.

Heinz elected to follow Ben Roethlisberger‘s lead to get out of town and not renew its contract with the stadium after 21 years.

What Is The New Name?

The new name is arguably not as catchy, and the sponsor does not have any Pennsylvania ties so it will take some getting used to for diehard Steelers fans.

The new name is Acrisure Stadium.

After 21 years, Heinz Field is getting a new name: Acrisure Stadium 🏟 The Michigan-based insurance company will take over the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pitt Football, per @ThePoniExpress, as Heinz ends its current deal. pic.twitter.com/nidxrRTfqu — Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 11, 2022

Acrisure is an insurance company based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Fan Reactions Are Universally Negative

If Monday morning Twitter posts are any indication, there will definitely be hurt feelings about this change.

Though Heinz is now owned by Kraft Foods which is not based in Pennsylvania, Heinz has its roots in Pittsburgh, founded by Henry J. Heinz in 1869.

WTF ? As Pittsburgh Sports Fan, this is just a sellout, awful choice. Heinz Field was just about the only sports sponsorship that matched the “Vibe” of the city. It’s made in Pittsburgh, Invented there and everyone loves the product. — Jay Dilks (@DilksJay) July 11, 2022

Heinz Field is changing its name to Acrisure Stadium, after its new sponsor, a Michigan-based insurance company. This is the worst thing to happen to Heinz Field since Bane. pic.twitter.com/ntaZclQoCZ — Korked Bats (@korkedbats) July 11, 2022

😭😭😭😭😭😭 RT @2Tanks_DRE: RT @NFLRT: This is the worst beating at Heinz Field since Bane in Dark Knight pic.twitter.com/UQ6IE03D9j — Chérie, où est mon bec? (@DreSmithJr) January 14, 2018

This is described by one fan as the worst thing to happen since Bane invaded Heinz Field, a reference to Christian Bale’s character in the 2012 movie The Dark Knight Rises.

Another fan thinks the new name is awkward to say and does not flow well.

He compared saying the name to the effort required to drain the last drops out of a ketchup bottle.

Heinz Field to become Acrisure Stadium in naming rights deal change, according to @ThePoniExpress. New name flows about as well as the last couple drops out of a ketchup bottle. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 11, 2022

Farewell To The Scoreboard Ketchup Bottles

The sideways Heinz ketchup bottles that flanked the scoreboard will come down, but there has been no announcement of what will replace them.

It probably can't be called "Vintage" yet, but the ketchup bottles at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh are one of the best scoreboard advertisements ever.https://t.co/qIbM514fgw pic.twitter.com/CiDjdBOenE — Vintage Scoreboards (@VintScoreboards) December 2, 2020

Previous Stadium Names

The prior three names associated with the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers were shorter, and iconic memories were created in them especially Three Rivers Stadium.

Steelers have had seriously underrated stadium continuity. Places they've called home: Forbes Field

Pitt Stadium

Three Rivers

Heinz Field That's it. Obviously team is staying in the same location. But a new stadium name will be rare. And weird. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 11, 2022

This Change Adds To Baker Mayfield’s Legacy

.@StaceyDales wants to remind everyone that Baker Mayfield led the Browns to a playoff win in Pittsburgh 👀 "With all due respect to Sam Darnold, you got a playoff-potential caliber quarterback now" #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/oPIKZIJjwX — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) July 6, 2022

Browns fans, particularly those who love Baker Mayfield, can take heart knowing that he will go down in history as the only Cleveland Browns quarterback to win a playoff game at Heinz Field.