Heinz Field Gets New Name

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

 

When the Cleveland Browns arrive in Pittsburgh in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, the two teams will not face off at Heinz Field.

Instead, the field will have a new corporate sponsor and name.

Heinz elected to follow Ben Roethlisberger‘s lead to get out of town and not renew its contract with the stadium after 21 years.

 

What Is The New Name?

The new name is arguably not as catchy, and the sponsor does not have any Pennsylvania ties so it will take some getting used to for diehard Steelers fans.

The new name is Acrisure Stadium.

Acrisure is an insurance company based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

 

Fan Reactions Are Universally Negative 

If Monday morning Twitter posts are any indication, there will definitely be hurt feelings about this change.

Though Heinz is now owned by Kraft Foods which is not based in Pennsylvania, Heinz has its roots in Pittsburgh, founded by Henry J. Heinz in 1869.

This is described by one fan as the worst thing to happen since Bane invaded Heinz Field, a reference to Christian Bale’s character in the 2012 movie The Dark Knight Rises.

Another fan thinks the new name is awkward to say and does not flow well.

He compared saying the name to the effort required to drain the last drops out of a ketchup bottle.

 

Farewell To The Scoreboard Ketchup Bottles

The sideways Heinz ketchup bottles that flanked the scoreboard will come down, but there has been no announcement of what will replace them.

 

Previous Stadium Names

The prior three names associated with the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers were shorter, and iconic memories were created in them especially Three Rivers Stadium.

This Change Adds To Baker Mayfield’s Legacy

Browns fans, particularly those who love Baker Mayfield, can take heart knowing that he will go down in history as the only Cleveland Browns quarterback to win a playoff game at Heinz Field.

 

