Browns Nation News And Notes (7/11/22)

It is Monday, July 11, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans embark on a new week of uncertainty regarding quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s availability for the 2022 NFL season.

With training camp just weeks away, the Browns hope to know something very soon.

Progress toward a decision is happening; Sue L. Robinson has asked both sides to submit post-trial briefs this week from the hearings held before July 4.

#Browns Reminder: The Deshaun Watson hearing documents are due this week. Not today. While a ruling on a suspension could come whenever the docs are submitted, it’s likely Sue L. Robinson will take her time reviewing everything. — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) July 11, 2022

Here is the Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes with a surprising sports change for one of the Browns’ biggest stars.

Garrett Is Playing Hoops Again

Myles Garrett has been practicing hoops in the offseason.

It started when he played in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Cleveland in February.

We recently saw footage of him playing one-on-one with linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah with socks on his feet and no shoes.

That looked like a friendly game with bragging rights on the line; however, we were surprised that Garrett is playing much basketball at all since the offseason is nearly over and Coach Stefanski shut down his basketball playing last summer.

Kevin Stefanski on Myles Garrett's basketball retirement: "Congratulations on a great career for Myles. Really proud of him. But he's done." 😄 pic.twitter.com/jInR7X7OJv — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) June 2, 2021

For the record, Stefanski was okay with the Celebrity All-Star Game, but is he okay with the other activity that has followed?

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said Myles Garrett didn't need his permission to come out of basketball retirement to play in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, noting it was for charity and that he was glad he got to put his athleticism on display during a "great weekend" for Cleveland. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) March 2, 2022

Garrett suited up with the Cleveland Cavaliers in Las Vegas for NBA Summer League action on Sunday.

Is Myles Garrett playing football or basketball these days? It looks like he will be find doing either!#NFLTwitter #GamblingTwitter #Browns https://t.co/AywQkwScdg — BetUS Pro Football (@BetUSProFB) July 10, 2022

What is happening?

We know Garrett is a great athlete, and he even told us last summer that his “retirement” was going to resemble Michael Jordan‘s so I guess we should have expected a comeback or two.

#Browns Myles Garrett called his retirement from basketball a "Jordan retirement" when went to play baseball. Said who knows what he'll do next offseason but now it's time to focus on football. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) June 2, 2021

Brandon J. Newman echoed the sentiments of concerned Browns fans on Twitter worried that Garrett could get injured especially this close to training camp.

He wrote:

“Less Myles Garrett Basketball Content And More Myles Garrett Dungeons & Dragons Please”

Less Myles Garrett Basketball Content And More Myles Garrett Dungeons & Dragons Please https://t.co/SbdiZDOlMF — Brandon J. Newman (@BrotherBrandon_) July 10, 2022

That’s right D&D is a good hobby that is not high risk for injuries.

Happy Monday Browns fans!