Browns Nation News And Notes (7/11/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Monday, July 11, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans embark on a new week of uncertainty regarding quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s availability for the 2022 NFL season.

With training camp just weeks away, the Browns hope to know something very soon.

Progress toward a decision is happening; Sue L. Robinson has asked both sides to submit post-trial briefs this week from the hearings held before July 4.

Here is the Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes with a surprising sports change for one of the Browns’ biggest stars.

 

Garrett Is Playing Hoops Again

Myles Garrett has been practicing hoops in the offseason.

It started when he played in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Cleveland in February.

We recently saw footage of him playing one-on-one with linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah with socks on his feet and no shoes.

That looked like a friendly game with bragging rights on the line; however, we were surprised that Garrett is playing much basketball at all since the offseason is nearly over and Coach Stefanski shut down his basketball playing last summer.

For the record, Stefanski was okay with the Celebrity All-Star Game, but is he okay with the other activity that has followed?

Garrett suited up with the Cleveland Cavaliers in Las Vegas for NBA Summer League action on Sunday.

What is happening?

We know Garrett is a great athlete, and he even told us last summer that his “retirement” was going to resemble Michael Jordan‘s so I guess we should have expected a comeback or two.

Brandon J. Newman echoed the sentiments of concerned Browns fans on Twitter worried that Garrett could get injured especially this close to training camp.

He wrote:

“Less Myles Garrett Basketball Content And More Myles Garrett Dungeons & Dragons Please”

That’s right D&D is a good hobby that is not high risk for injuries.

Happy Monday Browns fans!

