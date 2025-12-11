Browns Nation

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, December 11, 2025
Rich Eisen Makes Surprising Prediction About Browns-Bears Game

Justin Hussong
By
(Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for DirecTV)

 

The 3-10 Cleveland Browns are coming off an embarrassing loss to perhaps the worst team in the NFL, as the then 1-11 Tennessee Titans came into Cleveland and handed the Browns a 31-29 loss in Week 14. The Browns will look to wash that bad taste out of their mouths in Week 15 when they head to Soldier Field for a tough matchup at the 9-4 Chicago Bears.

Chicago will also be looking to wash a bad taste out of their mouths coming off a disappointing loss to their biggest rivals, as the Green Bay Packers handled them 28-21 to solidify first place in the NFC North and put an end to Chicago’s five-game winning streak. S

Sunday will be a fun matchup of two teams in very different places but with plenty of similarities, and Rich Eisen recently shared how he thinks the Browns-Bears matchup will unfold.

Eisen is a big fan of Browns’ rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is coming off the best performance of his young career in Week 14 and will have a tough task on his hands against a defense that leads the league in interceptions.

Despite the tough matchup, Eisen believes in Sanders and thinks he can lead his Browns to an upset.

“What do you need to win in the National Football League? You need defense. Certainly on the road. Certainly, when it gets cold. You also need a red-hot quarterback who is providing some dreams and some hope to a fan base that could really use it. I think Shedeur Sanders can beat the Bears this weekend.”

Eisen has ties to Shedeur’s father and has been an avid supporter of the rookie QB for years, and it’s nice to see him have so much faith in him. It’s a tough matchup, but there’s certainly a world where the Browns can pull off the upset.

That being said, they did just lose to the Titans. Sanders’ stat line was impressive, but the Browns also put up just eight points in the previous game against the San Francisco 49ers.

This fan base should have no reservations about being excited about its young quarterback, but a big performance against a formidable foe would add plenty of legitimacy to his case to be this team’s next franchise QB.

