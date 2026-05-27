Analyst Drops A Myles Garrett Opinion That Will Divide Fans

To some people, the idea of the Cleveland Browns trading Myles Garrett seems far-fetched and bone-headed. But to others, it makes perfect sense, and the Browns should seriously consider it. While speaking on 92.3 The Fan, Anthony Lima stated that the Browns losing Garrett isn’t a bad idea.

He said the team’s issues, especially those with their quarterback, mean that Garrett is being wasted and should try his luck with a different team.

“I totally buy it. To me, it never made sense to have an aging, dominant pass rusher, then the rest of your team is young and no quarterback. What sense does that really make? If you were doing national radio, you would be saying why are they wasting Myles Garrett’s prime? We’re never going to get to see him play for a Super Bowl. We’re never going to see the premiere Defensive Player of the Year have a chance to do big things in the playoffs,” Lima said.

"I totally buy it. To me it never made sense to have an aging, dominant pass rusher then the rest of your team is young and no QB." 🏈@SportsBoyTony believes a Myles Garrett trade does make sense for #Browns current window https://t.co/grYZJvvjyT pic.twitter.com/UlvgV5w4iG — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 27, 2026

Garrett is at the height of his powers, and he could be Defensive Player of the Year yet again next season. The man obviously has plenty that he can give to the Browns, or any other team.

If the rest of the roster was firmly set in place, keeping Garrett would be wise. But the Browns have an identity problem, and they need to sort that out. Until they do, Garrett will be playing for a squad in flux, which could be wasting his massive potential.

A trade could be better for Garrett because it would give him a chance to play for a truly competitive team. But it might also be wise for the Browns and their future, too.

Garrett would likely bring a major return to the Browns in a trade. They would be able to secure multiple players and assets, and that would lay the groundwork for a promising next chapter.

A move like this would generate a lot of headlines and questions. Some would say the Browns threw away their best player when he was at the top of his game.

That would be true, but it could end up paying off for everyone involved in the trade.

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Analyst Believes One Browns QB Has No Future In Cleveland