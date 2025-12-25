History Suggests Why Browns Could Beat Steelers On Sunday

Once again, the Cleveland Browns are underdogs at home. However, history is actually on their side.

As pointed out by team insider Tony Grossi on X, the Browns have dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers at home recently.

They will now look to make it 4-0 in their last four home games vs. Mike Tomlin’s team:

“The Browns have beaten the Steelers the last three times in Cleveland. The winning quarterbacks have been Jacoby Brissett, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, & Jameis Winston. The losing QBs have been Mitchell Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, & Russell Wilson,” he wrote on X.

Of course, the circumstances surrounding this matchup are far different than they were in recent meetings. The Steelers enter the game with plenty on the line, as another win would further strengthen their grip on the division and deal a serious blow to the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North race.

Meanwhile, the Browns have managed just three wins this season and are largely playing for pride, development, and momentum heading into the offseason.

That said, records and standings often mean very little when these two teams are on the field. This rivalry has always lived on emotion and intensity. No matter the circumstances, Browns vs. Steelers games tend to carry an extra edge, and both sides usually elevate their level of play.

There is also plenty of individual motivation for the Browns. Myles Garrett continues his pursuit of history as he pushes toward the NFL’s single-season sack record, a goal that adds even more intrigue to the matchup.

