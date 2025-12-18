Browns Nation

Thursday, December 18, 2025
Former Player Predicts Something Big For Myles Garrett

Andrew Elmquist
By
By
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns fans could be seeing history in the making with Myles Garrett’s 2025 season. With three games to go, he needs just one sack to tie the record for most in a single season, and 1.5 to break it.

This record has been on the radar of many fans around the NFL, not just Browns fans, as Garrett has been unstoppable from the get-go. Many believe he’s been a lock for Defensive Player of the Year from the midpoint of the campaign, and he’s just built on that over the past several weeks.

Garrett is a stone’s throw away from achieving this record, but he hasn’t done it yet. The Browns’ final three opponents of the season are the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cincinnati Bengals, two of which are teams that he could feast against.

Aaron Rodgers’ mobility is nowhere close to what it used to be, and the Bengals’ offensive line is among the worst in the league, so Joe Burrow is prone to getting sacked plenty of times.

When discussing Garrett and the record on “The Top Dawgs Show,” analyst Phil Taylor doesn’t just believe he will achieve the record, but shatter it.

“I feel like he’s going to get five in the next three games,” Taylor said.

Taylor believes Garrett has a good chance to get home a lot against his next three opponents, especially the Bengals. It will be interesting to see the Browns’ strategy after Garrett achieves this record, assuming he does, as they are already well out of playoff contention.

A player of his caliber will likely not want to sit out of any moments, but the team has to think about the 2026 season and wants to keep everyone healthy.

NEXT:  Former Browns QB Flags A Name To Watch In 2026 Draft
Andrew Elmquist
Browns Nation