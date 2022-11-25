How To Watch Browns Vs Bucs (Radio, Streaming, TV)

The 3-7 Cleveland Browns host the 5-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon, November 27, 2022, at 1:00 PM EST at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Browns and Buccaneers have faced each other 10 times, and the Browns lead the series 6-4.

The Browns have lost four of the last five meetings; their last win was on November 2, 2014.

This game has the Browns facing the G.O.A.T., 45-year-old Bucs QB1 Tom Brady.

How the Browns’ defense handles Brady is one of the keys to the game.

#Browns DE Myles Garrett on Tom Brady not throwing INTs: He's old. He's seen every defense. Not a lot can surprise him. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) November 25, 2022

How To Watch Browns Vs. Buccaneers

The game airs at 1:00 PM EST on CBS.

Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma will be the announcers.

How To Listen To Browns Vs. Buccaneers

On the radio, fans in the Cleveland market can listen to the Browns Game Day/Kickoff Show presented by Bally BET at 9:00 AM on ESPN 850 WKNR and 98.5 WNCX.

Both stations will also broadcast the actual game, as will 92.3 The Fan, which will also carry The Official Post-Game Show, presented by Howard Hanna.

Jim Donovan and Nathan Zegura will handle commentary while Jerod Cherry is the sideline reporter.

Outside of Cleveland, the following Browns radio affiliates will also carry the contest:

Akron

WAKR – 1590 AM

Akron

WONE – 97.5 FM

Canton

WHBC-AM – 1480 AM

Canton

WHBC-FM – 94.1 FM

Columbus

WBNS-FM – 97.1 FM

Columbus

WBNS-AM – 1460 AM

Dayton

WZLR-FM – 95.3 FM/101.1 FM

Erie (Pa.)

WPSE-AM – 1450 AM

Erie (Pa.)

WPSE-FM – 107.1 FM

Fostoria

WFOB – 1430 AM

Geneva

WKKY – 104.7 FM

Jamestown (N.Y.)

WQFX – 103.1 FM

Lima

WWSR – 93.1 FM

Mansfield

WRGM – 1440 AM

How To Live Stream Browns Vs. Buccaneers



Those interested in live streaming the game can access it on the following platforms:

ClevelandBrowns.com

FuboTV