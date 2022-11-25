Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / How To Watch Browns Vs Bucs (Radio, Streaming, TV)

How To Watch Browns Vs Bucs (Radio, Streaming, TV)

By

(Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

 

The 3-7 Cleveland Browns host the 5-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon, November 27, 2022, at 1:00 PM EST at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Browns and Buccaneers have faced each other 10 times, and the Browns lead the series 6-4.

The Browns have lost four of the last five meetings; their last win was on November 2, 2014.

This game has the Browns facing the G.O.A.T., 45-year-old Bucs QB1 Tom Brady.

How the Browns’ defense handles Brady is one of the keys to the game.

 

How To Watch Browns Vs. Buccaneers

The game airs at 1:00 PM EST on CBS.

Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma will be the announcers.

 

How To Listen To Browns Vs. Buccaneers

On the radio, fans in the Cleveland market can listen to the Browns Game Day/Kickoff Show presented by Bally BET at 9:00 AM on ESPN 850 WKNR and 98.5 WNCX.

Both stations will also broadcast the actual game, as will 92.3 The Fan, which will also carry The Official Post-Game Show, presented by Howard Hanna.

Jim Donovan and Nathan Zegura will handle commentary while Jerod Cherry is the sideline reporter.

Outside of Cleveland, the following Browns radio affiliates will also carry the contest:

Akron
WAKR – 1590 AM

Akron
WONE – 97.5 FM

Canton
WHBC-AM – 1480 AM

Canton
WHBC-FM – 94.1 FM

Columbus
WBNS-FM – 97.1 FM

Columbus
WBNS-AM – 1460 AM

Dayton
WZLR-FM – 95.3 FM/101.1 FM

Erie (Pa.)
WPSE-AM – 1450 AM

Erie (Pa.)
WPSE-FM – 107.1 FM

Fostoria
WFOB – 1430 AM

Geneva
WKKY – 104.7 FM

Jamestown (N.Y.)
WQFX – 103.1 FM

Lima
WWSR – 93.1 FM

Mansfield
WRGM – 1440 AM

 

How To Live Stream Browns Vs. Buccaneers

Those interested in live streaming the game can access it on the following platforms:

ClevelandBrowns.com

FuboTV

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Cleveland Browns News

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

How To Watch Browns Vs Bengals (TV, Stream, Radio)

4 weeks ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

2 Big Changes The Browns Need To Make After This Season

8 hours ago

Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings attempts a pass while pressured by Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York.

What Are Realistic Expectations For Deshaun Watson?

9 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/25/22)

10 hours ago

A general view of the NFL Divisional playoff logo on the field during the NFC Divisional Playoff Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 12, 2014 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Do The Browns Still Have A Chance To Make The Playoffs?

1 day ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/24/22)

1 day ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on November 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

Should Kevin Stefanski Be On The Hot Seat?

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns players take the field prior to a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

3 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Buccaneers

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/23/22)

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas (73) during the Browns 41-34 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Fans React To Joe Thomas Selected As HOF Semifinalist

3 days ago

cleveland browns draft

Browns Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order

3 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stat Shows How Great Amari Cooper Has Been This Season

3 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tony Rizzo Unloads On Kevin Stefanski

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/22/22)

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) at the line of scrimmage during the second quarter of the National Football League game between the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns on November 24, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Denzel Ward Defends Browns' DC Joe Woods

4 days ago

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares to pass the ball during the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on November 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany.

Do The Browns Have A Chance Against The Bucs?

4 days ago

Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field on November 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

3 Players That Stood Out In The Browns' Loss To The Bills

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Joe Woods & Mike Priefer Continue To Let Team Down

4 days ago

New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns

Is The Browns' Season Now Over?

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/21/22)

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Buffalo Bills

Studs & Duds In Browns' Loss To Bills

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns signals to teammates during the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Will Deshaun Watson Be The Cure The Browns Need?

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Buffalo Bills

Fans React to Browns' Loss To Bills

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Miami Dolphins

2 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Bills

5 days ago

2 Big Changes The Browns Need To Make After This Season

No more pages to load