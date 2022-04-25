How To Watch The NFL Draft (Streaming, Radio, TV)

Cleveland Browns fans, like all NFL fans, are looking forward to the 2022 NFL Draft beginning on Thursday night, April 28, 2022.

This year’s draft will not have the hometown feel like last year’s event which the city of Cleveland hosted.

The 2022 host city, Las Vegas, Nevada, is preparing for potentially 500,000 attendees.

The Browns have no first-round picks; the team’s first pick is in the second round at the No. 44 position.

Of course, that is always subject to change though GM Andrew Berry said last week it was “unlikely” that the Browns would trade up to get a first-round pick.

Andrew Berry said it is unlikely the #Browns will trade up into the first round after trading their own first round pick to Houston as part of the package to acquire Deshaun Watson, but he won't rule it out. — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) April 22, 2022

Here are the details of how to watch, stream, or listen to the NFL Draft this week.

How To Watch The 2022 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is a three-day event occurring at the following times:

The first round is on Thursday, April 28 beginning at 8:00 PM EDT. The second and third rounds are on Friday, April 29 beginning at 7:00 PM EDT. The fourth through seventh rounds are happening on Saturday, April 30 beginning at 12:00 PM EDT.

On television, the draft is covered by three networks: ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network in its entirety so there is no reason to miss any of the 262 draft picks selected.

How To Stream The 2022 NFL Draft

The ESPN and NFL apps will stream draft coverage.

If there is no cable or satellite coverage, fuboTV can be utilized.

fuboTV is a paid service, but there is a free trial.

How To Listen To The 2022 NFL Draft

SiriusXM Radio will have complete coverage of the draft proceedings on its NFL radio Channel 88.

On The Clock

No matter how you watch or listen to the NFL Draft, the phrase “on the clock” is used repeatedly.

The team on the clock is the next team to select.

The amount of time the team that is on the clock has to make a selection varies by round.

Round times for the NFL draft selections this year. 1st Round: 10 minutes per. 2nd Round: 7 minutes per. 3rd – 6th Round: 5 minutes per. 7th: 4 minutes per. — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) April 14, 2022

In Round 1, teams have 10 minutes.

Round 2 selections are made in 7 minutes, and selections in rounds 3 through 6 are made in five minutes.

In Round 7, the time is reduced to 4 minutes.

Enjoy draft week which some football fans believe is the most wonderful time of the year.