Hue Jackson Gets An Interview With AFC West Team

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson continues to land on his feet.

Following some negotiations with Morehouse College to become their next head coach, it seems like he might get back to the pros instead.

According to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Twitter, Jackson has interviewed with the Las Vegas Raiders for a position in their offensive staff.

The #Raiders interviewed former #Browns head coach Hue Jackson for an offensive staff position, per source. Jackson has a long history with Marvin Lewis, who's set to join the Vegas staff. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 2, 2024

The said position is undisclosed, and it would mark his return to an organization he coached for an 8-8 season in 2011.

Notably, Jackson is quite familiar with assistant coach Marvin Lewis, as they worked together for five years with the Cincinnati Bengals before getting the nod in Cleveland.

The 58-year-old coach went 3-36-1 in two and a half seasons with the Browns.

He spent the past couple of years coaching Grambling, going 8-14 before getting fired in November.

The Raiders just hired former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury as their offensive coordinator.

Kingsbury was known to be one of the most innovative offensive minds in the game, but he kind of hit a wall during his days with the Cardinals.

His teams often thrived offensively in the first half of the campaign before falling off a cliff in the final two months or so.

Now, he’s back in the league after one year off.

This team is clearly looking to add plenty of experience around Antonio Pierce, whose only head coaching experience came as an interim last year, but he also showed signs of promise and earned the trust and respect of his locker room.