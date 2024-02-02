Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Hue Jackson Gets An Interview With AFC West Team

Hue Jackson Gets An Interview With AFC West Team

By

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson
Hue Jackson (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson continues to land on his feet.

Following some negotiations with Morehouse College to become their next head coach, it seems like he might get back to the pros instead.

According to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Twitter, Jackson has interviewed with the Las Vegas Raiders for a position in their offensive staff.

The said position is undisclosed, and it would mark his return to an organization he coached for an 8-8 season in 2011.

Notably, Jackson is quite familiar with assistant coach Marvin Lewis, as they worked together for five years with the Cincinnati Bengals before getting the nod in Cleveland.

The 58-year-old coach went 3-36-1 in two and a half seasons with the Browns.

He spent the past couple of years coaching Grambling, going 8-14 before getting fired in November.

The Raiders just hired former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury as their offensive coordinator.

Kingsbury was known to be one of the most innovative offensive minds in the game, but he kind of hit a wall during his days with the Cardinals.

His teams often thrived offensively in the first half of the campaign before falling off a cliff in the final two months or so.

Now, he’s back in the league after one year off.

This team is clearly looking to add plenty of experience around Antonio Pierce, whose only head coaching experience came as an interim last year, but he also showed signs of promise and earned the trust and respect of his locker room.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Joe Flacco's Brother Is Landing A New Job In Pro Football

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Insider Predicts A Big Move For The Browns This Offseason

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Set To Take Part In Unique Pro Bowl Event

20 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of a game against the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Notes Where Kevin Stefanski Stands On Play-Calling Duties

23 hours ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns To Keep Notable Coach After Latest Titans Hire

23 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns is seen on the sidelines in the second half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Details How Deshaun Watson Can Bounce Back Next Season

2 days ago

Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bengals Executive Reveals Where Team Stands With Tee Higgins

2 days ago

Football Quarterback Johnny Manziel talks onset prior to the SEC Championship game between the LSU Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Johnny Manziel Has Clear Response To Potential NFL Return

2 days ago

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins

Notable NFL WR Has Started Following Several Browns Players On IG

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Led Browns Defenders In Notable Category

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Bills Radio Host Says Ken Dorsey Shouldn't Call Plays For Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill

Analyst Warns About The Browns in AFC North Race

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Browns Analyst Reveals Deshaun Watson's Reaction To Ken Dorsey's Hiring

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit

Video Shows Top Browns Defender Working Out After Groin Injury

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Tony Grossi Predicts Who Will Call Plays For The Browns In 2024

4 days ago

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs

Numbers Show Production From Bills Star Dropped After New Browns Coach Left

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Analyst Notes Ken Dorsey's Biggest Job With The Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Browns Have 4 Potential Play-Callers on Coaching Staff

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Former Coach Notes Ken Dorsey’s Potential Impact On Deshaun Watson’s Career

4 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt

Alex Van Pelt Is A Candidate To Become Bucs New OC

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

Stats Show Browns Made Positive Defensive Move Last Offseason

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Stump Mitchell Gets Honest On Nick Chubb's Weaknesses

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Says 1 Player Helped Prove Kevin Stefanski's Value This Season

5 days ago

Former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly

Reporter Suggests A New OC Candidate For The Browns

5 days ago

Joe Flacco's Brother Is Landing A New Job In Pro Football

No more pages to load