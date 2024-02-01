Browns Nation

Joe Flacco’s Brother Is Landing A New Job In Pro Football

By

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.
(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

 

In 2023, Cleveland Browns fans were delighted with the play of former Baltimore Raven Joe Flacco.

Flacco joined the Browns in late November after starting quarterback Deshaun Watson’s season ended with a shoulder injury.

Cleveland fans may be surprised to learn that Joe isn’t the only signal-caller in the Flacco family.

Dov Kleiman recently shared on Twitter that Tom Flacco, Joe’s younger brother, has signed with the UFL’s San Antonio Brahmas.

The UFL is a new football league that was formed after a merger with the USFL and XFL.

Tom Flacco is a decade younger than Joe and played high school football in New Jersey where he threw for over 7,000 yards in his career.

He was also an accomplished baseball player, having been drafted by MLB’s Philadelphia Phillies in 2014.

After high school, Tom Flacco played college ball at Western Michigan, Rutgers, and Towson.

It wasn’t until his arrival at Towson that Flacco became a starter.

In 2018, he tied a Towson single-season record with 28 passing touchdowns.

That led to Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) Offensive Player of the Year and ECAC Offensive Player of the Year awards.

After passing for over 2,800 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2019, Flacco was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award.

During his two years running the Tigers offense, Flacco passed for 50 touchdowns, good for third in team history.

He was not selected in the 2020 NFL Draft and spent the next few years on the practice squads of two Canadian Football League teams before landing with the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL last season.

Ben Donahue
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ben Donahue
Contributor at Browns Nation
Over 25 years of experience in sports including coach, athletic director, game day operations, media relations, football operations, and scout. Ben currently [...]

Insider Predicts A Big Move For The Browns This Offseason

