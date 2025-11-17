Ian Rapoport Reveals Big Update About Shedeur Sanders

Week 11 turned out to be a whirlwind for Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns, and even though it didn’t end in victory against the Baltimore Ravens, it was a huge moment in his life and career. After weeks of the fans crying out for him, the rookie finally got his chance to play quarterback in the NFL.

But the future remains uncertain for Sanders because starting QB Dillon Gabriel is in the NFL concussion protocol. Therefore, it’s not 100 percent certain who will start in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed a big update about Sanders heading toward that game.

“If Shedeur starts this week, which seems to be the way it’s going, he is going to get all the reps. He’ll be more prepared than he has been, and the product will be what it is. A lot of people are going to be watching the Cleveland Browns this week,” Rapoport said.

From @GMFB: #Browns QB Shedeur Sanders may make his first start this Sunday, pending the health of starter Dillon Gabriel. pic.twitter.com/4H64oUwZLq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2025

With Gabriel Likely Out, Sanders Gets His First True Test

It sounds like Gabriel will probably be out for this game, if not longer. This will give Sanders a chance to prepare as the starter.

A full week of practice as QB1 will only help him build a stronger bond with his teammates. Sanders admitted that he didn’t play like he wanted to against the Ravens, and he was obviously adjusting to the bright lights and intense pressure of his new role as he completed just four of 16 pass attempts.

It seems unlikely that he will shake off all of his problems in just a week, but improvement is possible. This situation could give everyone a much better idea of what Sanders can do, and Browns fans will be paying close attention.

