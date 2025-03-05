Ian Rapoport Reveals What He’s Hearing About Myles Garrett, Eagles Rumor

The Cleveland Browns have drawn a line in the sand regarding a Myles Garrett trade.

They don’t want to trade him, and they’ve said so publicly and privately.

Over the past couple of weeks, rumors about the Philadelphia Eagles’ potential interest in his services have been all over social media.

However, as much as they’ve cleared some cap space, and as creative and aggressive as GM Howie Roseman is, Ian Rapoport just doesn’t see that happening right now (via SPORTSRADIO 941WIP).

“Even the Eagles just can’t fit everybody they want. I would be very surprised if this happened. It’s a great rumor, but I would be very surprised if this happened,” Rapoport said.

“Even the Eagles can’t fit everybody they want.”@RapSheet says he’d be “very surprised” if Howie was able to acquire Myles Garrett pic.twitter.com/EyiH963IlM — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) March 5, 2025

Of course, he also admitted that the Browns’ stance on trading Garrett could change.

That could also lead the Eagles to make some interesting decisions.

It is rumored that the team could trade star wide receiver A.J. Brown, and that would certainly free up more than enough money to go after Garrett and sign him to the contract extension he’s looking for.

The Eagles have more than enough draft capital and players to pull off almost any deal they want.

Then again, that’s assuming they’re actually interested in Garrett and that they’re willing to part ways with one or two stars to make room for him.

While that might make sense from multiple perspectives, and Roseman never denied the rumors, that’s a lot of wishful thinking at this point.

