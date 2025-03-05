Browns Nation

Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Analyst Names ‘Worst Case Scenario’ For Browns In NFL Draft

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire)

 

Like many fanbases around the league, Cleveland Browns fans can’t wait to see how their favorite team approaches the NFL Draft.

There have been lots of different scenarios and examples of picks that the Browns could make, each with their pros and cons.

Many have suggested that the team should take a quarterback given their need at the position, but considering this year’s QB class is weaker than in past seasons, others have suggested that they should just take the best player available.

This might be a viable option, but analyst Emmett Golden advised the Browns against this decision for this draft.

“For me, the worst-case scenario is that you stay at 2 and take a non-quarterback,” Golden said.

In Golden’s mind, the Browns should take their chances with one of the top quarterbacks, hoping to fill the most important position on the field.

He did make a caveat that, if Myles Garrett comes back, the team could pair Abdul Carter with him on the defensive side of the ball, but even this is a stretch in his eyes.

It’s nearly impossible in today’s NFL to make a meaningful playoff run without a solid quarterback, which the Browns learned the hard way during the Joe Flacco era.

Taking a chance on a rookie QB is risky, but if it pays off, the front office will look like geniuses.

On the flip side, if the rookie they choose goes south, there could be a lot of questions asked over the next several months, which could cause some restructuring at this time next year.

Browns Nation