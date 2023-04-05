Browns Nation

Injured Browns Receiver Shares A Post-Surgery Update

Michael Woods II #12 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after the Cleveland Browns scored a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

 

Five months before Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season begins, there is already a bit of a dark cloud over the Cleveland Browns.

Wide receiver Michael Woods II, who was going into his second pro season, suffered a ruptured Achilles during a workout, and it is presumed he will miss all of the 2023 campaign.

He had to have surgery on the torn tendon, and he took to Twitter to say the procedure was successful while thanking everyone for sending him good vibes.

Woods may not be one of the headline-makers on the team, but no one wants to see a teammate go down with one of the worst injuries an athlete can suffer, and neither do fans.

A torn Achilles usually entails up to a year of recovery and rehab, so Browns fans should forget about any hopes of him returning next season, even during the playoffs, should the team get there.

Woods was a sixth-round pick in last year’s draft, and he took a good number of snaps on special teams in 2022.

Offensively, he caught five passes for 45 yards in 10 games.

Woods played three years of college football at Arkansas before heading to Oklahoma for his senior season.

Altogether, he had 1,648 yards and 12 touchdowns in 39 college games.

Cleveland suddenly has a pretty impressive group of wide receivers, from four-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to the upstart Donovan Peoples-Jones and newcomer Elijah Moore.

Unfortunately, Woods will not be able to be a part of it, and he will have to sit and watch this fall.

