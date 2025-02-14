Browns Analyst Warns Fans About Wanting ‘Safe’ Pick At No. 2

The Cleveland Browns have some important decisions to make ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

With the No. 2 pick in hand, this team should leave no stone unturned when conducting interviews, watching tape, and doing scouting on all potential options.

The Browns cannot afford to whiff on another first-round pick, especially considering they are coming off of one of their worst seasons in the past decade.

Some people are adamant that the team should take a quarterback and try to start over at that position, while others have suggested that they take the best player available, potentially one of Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter.

While both of those prospects are highly rated at their respective positions, analyst Nathan Zegura warned fans about getting too excited about prospects, giving historical data to back up his sentiment.

“There are no sure things in the NFL Draft. The hit rate in the first round is like 50%, and that’s regardless of position,” Zegura said, adding, “You can’t say it’s a safer pick to not take a quarterback.”

There have been many prospects that have been seen as “can’t miss” over the years, only to bust, and for the team that drafted them to be set back for a few years because of their faith in that particular player.

Quarterback or not, the Browns are in a position where they need their first-round selection to hit and hopefully transform the future of the franchise, but nothing is guaranteed, so it’s always a risk to select anyone in the draft.

