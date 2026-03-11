© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Insider Believes Andrew Berry Will Make Another Big Move

Andrew Elmquist
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have made a few key moves during the opening days of the NFL’s legal tampering period. Their focus to this point in the offseason has been to improve their offensive line, adding three new faces and re-signing another.

With that said, there are still plenty of holes and positions to fill over the next several months if the Browns want to be competitive. One of the biggest remaining questions is surrounding their quarterback room, as it’s unclear what direction they’re going to go.

Some have suggested that they’re going to stay pat with those already on the roster, sparking a quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. Others have indicated that the Browns are going to make at least one acquisition at the position, which is what Albert Breer mentioned on a recent appearance on 92.3’s The Fan.

“I would remind everybody of what Andrew Berry did last year, which was to completely repurpose the quarterback room. I wouldn’t close the book on them acquiring someone else,” Breer said.

Breer mentioned that the Browns’ front office wasn’t afraid to shift things around last year, making several moves, both before and during the season, to try some new ideas and philosophies. For instance, they brought Joe Flacco back into the fold, only to trade him after a few weeks to the Cincinnati Bengals when Joe Burrow went down due to injury.

He also experimented with Kenny Pickett, and the team ended up drafting Sanders and Dillon Gabriel last year. Gabriel was drafted before Sanders, but after giving him some early-season work, it was quickly made clear that they didn’t like the direction he was taking the team.

Adding another QB isn’t out of the question for the Browns, but where they’ll look to add someone else remains to be seen. This year’s quarterback draft class isn’t said to be very special outside of Fernando Mendoza, and many of the highly-touted free agents and trade targets have already found new landing spots.

Only time will tell what’s next for the Browns in this area, and fans are itching to see what the team will do.

