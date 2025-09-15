Kevin Stefanski Responds To Questions About Browns’ Morale

The Cleveland Browns did a lot of talking throughout the week ahead of the Ravens game.

Their defense backed it up, bottling up Derrick Henry and keeping it close for the most part, but it didn’t amount to a win.

It’s hard to keep morale high in this situation, and the players, just like some of the fans, might be starting to lose faith.

However, when asked about that, Kevin Stefanski didn’t seem to be too worried about it.

“It’s early in the football season. Win, lose or draw you’ve got to learn from these things and move on. It is what it is,” Stefanski said, via 92.3 The Fan.

#Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on whether there's worry with guys losing confidence starting the season 0-2: "It's early in the football season. Win, lose or draw you've got to learn from these things and move on. It is what it is." — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) September 14, 2025

Of course, it’s not that he will say anything different, but some accountability would also be good.

For years, it has appeared that some players simply don’t care enough, and the team hasn’t consistently held them accountable or fostered a winning culture, often rewarding questionable behavior.

For the defense, it’s hard to keep giving it their all when the offense can’t finish plays.

As a quarterback, there’s only so much you can do when wide receivers keep dropping passes.

It takes a collective effort to find success in this league.

The Browns will now host the Green Bay Packers as nine-point underdogs.

That’s definitely not what they need to snap out of this, and with an eight-game losing streak going on dating back to last season, things could start to spiral out of control in the locker room sooner rather than later.

NEXT:

Insider Says Browns Star Could Ask For A Trade