Insider Believes Browns Are Heading Towards A ‘Hard Reset’

The Cleveland Browns are only a year removed from making the playoffs, but their performance in the 2024 season didn’t have the makings of a playoff team.

In some ways, they were unrecognizable from the 2023 season, as they couldn’t get into a rhythm on either side of the ball.

As a result, the Browns were one of the worst teams in the NFL, record-wise, and they have a lot of work to do ahead of the 2025 season.

Fans and analysts have tried to figure out a few key positions for this team to go after in the offseason, hoping to help their chances moving forward.

While adding several new pieces via free agency and the draft can help make the Browns better, they have a lot of other problems to work through, as Jeff Howe mentioned in a recent appearance on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.”

“They’re heading for a hard reset, and I think we all know the cap dynamics that they have to handle here, if they trade him, the cap situation is only going to get worse,” Howe said.

Howe talked about the impending Myles Garrett trade, indicating that this would be detrimental to the Browns’ cap situation.

Trading Garrett hurts their cap space for the next several years, and Howe believes it might be time for the Browns to cut ties with a few of their other players who take up a lot of space.

To Howe, a hard reset might be the only way the Browns can become relevant in the next decade, especially when looking at Deshaun Watson’s massive deal.

