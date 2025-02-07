Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, February 7, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Cam Ward Reacts To Myles Garrett’s Trade Request

Cam Ward Reacts To Myles Garrett’s Trade Request

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cam Ward Reacts To Myles Garrett’s Trade Request
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

 

The NFL Draft is just a few months away.

Some teams might be more focused on the draft than others, especially teams that are looking for marquee players to help transform their team for the foreseeable future.

The Cleveland Browns are one of those teams who are looking for an infusion of talent considering how things have gone for them over the past few seasons.

One of the positions they’re hoping to find their next star at is quarterback and with the No. 2 overall pick, they will have plenty of options.

Cam Ward might be a possibility, depending on who the Tennessee Titans take at No. 1.

Ward is widely viewed as the best quarterback in this class, and the Browns could take a massive step forward with him as their starter.

The QB prospect was recently asked about the Myles Garrett situation that’s developing in Cleveland, and he had a passionate response.

“He not leaving, you think they’re going to get rid of him? He can request it, but that don’t mean he can go,” Ward said.

Ward was adamant that the Browns are going to do whatever they can to hold on to Garrett considering how dominant he’s been throughout his career.

Requesting a trade via a public forum like Garrett did doesn’t look great for the Browns’ chances of retaining him, but anything can happen in this league.

Perhaps Garrett’s mind will be changed if the Browns take a player like Ward to turn their offense around.

NEXT:  Analyst Names Browns' 4 Biggest Position Needs This Offseason
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Andrew Elmquist
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

Browns Nation