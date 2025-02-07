Cam Ward Reacts To Myles Garrett’s Trade Request

The NFL Draft is just a few months away.

Some teams might be more focused on the draft than others, especially teams that are looking for marquee players to help transform their team for the foreseeable future.

The Cleveland Browns are one of those teams who are looking for an infusion of talent considering how things have gone for them over the past few seasons.

One of the positions they’re hoping to find their next star at is quarterback and with the No. 2 overall pick, they will have plenty of options.

Cam Ward might be a possibility, depending on who the Tennessee Titans take at No. 1.

Ward is widely viewed as the best quarterback in this class, and the Browns could take a massive step forward with him as their starter.

The QB prospect was recently asked about the Myles Garrett situation that’s developing in Cleveland, and he had a passionate response.

“He not leaving, you think they’re going to get rid of him? He can request it, but that don’t mean he can go,” Ward said.

Ward was adamant that the Browns are going to do whatever they can to hold on to Garrett considering how dominant he’s been throughout his career.

Requesting a trade via a public forum like Garrett did doesn’t look great for the Browns’ chances of retaining him, but anything can happen in this league.

Perhaps Garrett’s mind will be changed if the Browns take a player like Ward to turn their offense around.

