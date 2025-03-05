Browns Urged To Move On From Star Player This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns are trying to hold onto their best player.

Regardless of his desire to leave, the front office reportedly has no intention to move on from Myles Garrett.

With that in mind, one fan asked team insider Tony Grossi what he would do to convince Garrett to stay.

Grossi, however, believes the team just needs to cut the cord and move on from him:

“Honestly, I wouldn’t try to convince Garrett to change his mind. He put a lot of thought into it and made his request after several meetings with Browns management. I’m of the belief that the Browns should seek the best deal for Garrett and move forward. They need to get younger and he is the one player who can bring the most in return,” Grossi said.

You never want to have a bad apple disrupting everything in the locker room.

Of course, Garrett has always been a class act, a great teammate, and a model citizen, so it’s not like he has a history of wreaking havoc or making everything about him.

Nevertheless, we’ve seen how ugly these situations can get, and some fans didn’t care for his media tour during Super Bowl weekend.

Moreover, Klutch Sports clients are known for going the extra mile and pushing every boundary to make sure they get their way, regardless of how they’re portrayed after that.

Garrett is one of the best players in the league, and there will also be some financial implications of moving on from him.

Even so, the Browns have an aging roster, and they could use as many assets as they can get to solve that.

As great a player as Garrett clearly is, you want to build your team around players who actually want to be there.

His trade value will most likely never be as high as it is now, and he’s not likely to change his mind at this point.

