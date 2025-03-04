Report: Browns Expected To Move On From Star Player

The Cleveland Browns have more than two dozen players eligible to become free agents next week, including a host of offensive players from last year’s roster.

Cleveland is not expected to retain all of those players due to the team’s salary cap situation.

The Browns will have little money to spend on free agents despite the NFL salary cap increasing by more than $22 million for the 2025 season.

That’s due to the franchise’s bill finally coming due for past spending mistakes, including Deshaun Watson’s fully guaranteed contract and its massive cap hits over the next two seasons.

One star is expected to be a cap casualty this year, according to a report by Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot.

Cabot revealed on Tuesday that the franchise is expected to move on from running back Nick Chubb despite his stated desire to return to Cleveland in 2025.

“It’s the end of the Nick Chubb era in Cleveland, and it’s sad it has to end this way. Chubb has stated unequivocally since late in the season that he wanted to come back, but it’s probably not going to happen. Here’s hoping Chubb, who embodied everything good about the Browns, finds a great new home, and finishes his career on a strong note,” Cabot said.

Chubb will become an unrestricted free agent on March 12th, joining 18 other Browns players who can begin negotiating with other franchises next week.

The Browns selected Chubb in the 2018 NFL Draft with the No. 35 overall pick.

Chubb has been named to four Pro Bowl rosters during his seven-year career, but his health and longevity are believed to be a concern for the Browns.

Cleveland restructured Chubb’s contract last year, cutting his guaranteed pay significantly in favor of an incentive-laden deal for 2024.

