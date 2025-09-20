Ryan Clark Turns Heads With Myles Garrett Statement

The Cleveland Browns have endured frustrating seasons recently, but Myles Garrett remains their one constant force.

The elite pass rusher continues delivering dominant performances that opponents cannot scheme around.

Just two weeks into the 2025 NFL season, discussions about defensive supremacy among top pass rushers have already begun.

Former NFL player and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark recently made a bold statement about Garrett’s impact during a First Take episode.

“Myles Garrett is the most dominant non-quarterback in football. He’s unblockable in the run. He’s unblockable in the pass. He has athleticism like we’ve never seen. He’s a freak of an athlete. There’s so many times in the first two weeks of this season that I’ve seen Myles Garrett make back-to-back series-stopping plays. If he played in a different city, we would frame the conversation around Myles Garrett the way we frame conversations around J.J. Watt and around Aaron Donald,” Clark said.

.@Realrclark25 says "Myles Garrett is the most dominant non-quarterback in football." 👀 pic.twitter.com/awJ4UpQHPp — First Take (@FirstTake) September 18, 2025

Garrett’s 2025 performance validates Clark’s assessment.

He leads the NFL with 3.5 sacks through just two games, consistently creating momentum-shifting plays despite Cleveland’s 0-2 record and offensive struggles.

His combination of size, speed, and skill makes him nearly impossible to block in any situation.

The first overall pick from Texas A&M in 2017 has evolved into the NFL’s most dominant defensive force.

After a turbulent offseason featuring a trade request and contract negotiations, Garrett signed a four-year, $160 million extension in March.

Cleveland prepares for their critical matchup against the undefeated Green Bay Packers, where Garrett will face Micah Parsons.

The meeting between two defensive superstars promises compelling viewing as Garrett aims to maintain his historic early-season pace while pursuing Defensive Player of the Year honors.

