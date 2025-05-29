Insider Believes Browns Could Make Major QB Trade

The Cleveland Browns made significant moves to reshape their quarterback room this offseason.

They acquired Kenny Pickett through a trade, brought back Joe Flacco, and selected both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the draft.

This created a crowded competition heading into training camp. However, the numbers game suggests not everyone will survive the roster cuts.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler believes the Browns will make a move before camp begins, with Pickett potentially being traded.

“I still think they look at quarterback pieces like currency. So if somebody goes down, if there’s an injury in training camp, they have somebody who they can potentially trade—maybe it’s [Kenny] Pickett, maybe it’s one of the rookies. I have a hard time thinking they keep four on the roster. I think there might be three,” Fowler said on ESPN Cleveland.

The logic behind moving Pickett makes sense from Cleveland’s perspective. The Browns traded away Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round pick to Philadelphia to acquire him, viewing quarterbacks as valuable assets rather than permanent fixtures.

With Joe Flacco providing veteran leadership and mentorship for the rookies, particularly Sanders who appears destined for the starting role, Pickett becomes expendable.

The 40-year-old Flacco offers something Pickett cannot at this stage. His playoff experience with Cleveland just two seasons ago proved his value as both a bridge quarterback and a mentor figure.

Sanders and Gabriel represent the future, making Pickett’s role unclear in the organization’s long-term plans.

Whether Cleveland can recoup their investment or potentially gain more than they gave up remains uncertain.

The trade market for backup quarterbacks fluctuates based on injuries and team needs.

Regardless of return value, moving Pickett sooner could eliminate distractions and streamline the competition process during training camp.

