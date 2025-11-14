Insider Believes Browns Could Make Shocking 2026 Decision

The 2-7 Cleveland Browns have had the season many expected of them, as the defense has bounced back to be one of the better units in the NFL, but the offense has failed to improve upon last year’s squad that scored the fewest points in the league. Obviously, a big reason why the offense has struggled has been the performance of the starting quarterbacks.

Joe Flacco underwhelmed as the starter and turned the ball over so many times that it forced the Browns to trade him to the Cincinnati Bengals. Rookie Dillon Gabriel has shown some positive signs since taking over as the starter, but he hasn’t been able to generate any explosiveness downfield, though he has taken care of the ball.

Despite the QB questions, it’s possible the Browns could make a surprising decision at the position in 2026. Tony Grossi of ESPN Cleveland believes this offseason might not bring the answers fans are craving, and thinks it’s possible the Browns don’t attempt to find their franchise quarterback until 2027.

“There is a scenario. The scenario involves a complete overhaul of football operations and someone they trust comes in and makes that judgement,” Grossi said.

Cleveland’s QB Future Remains Wide Open Heading Into 2026

Dillon Gabriel has proven capable, but he hasn’t done enough to prove that he is the surefire quarterback of the future for this team. Many still want to get a look at Shedeur Sanders, so there’s a world where he is the starter in 2026 and the organization goes from there.

The 2026 quarterback class was heralded as an all-time great class just a few months ago, but with the way this season has unfolded, that’s no longer the case. There are still a number of impressive prospects, but all of them have major question marks, while some have fallen off the board altogether.

The Browns have two first-round picks in next year’s draft, so if there is somebody they like, they have the draft picks to go get him.

