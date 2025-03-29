Insider Believes Browns Could Make Surprise Move At QB Position

It’s still anybody’s guess who will be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns when the 2025 NFL season opens, as the current QB room consists of just the newly acquired Kenny Pickett and Deshaun Watson with his $72.9 million cap hit and twice-torn Achilles that will likely keep him out through the 2025 season.

The growing sentiment is that many would like to see the team use the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft on Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, but one insider believes there could be a surprise brewing.

Insider Ryan Burns shared a quote from Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson, who believes the Browns could be up to something.

“The Browns are not displeased with quarterback ambiguity right now…there’s something going on.”

-Charles Robinson This is what I've been feeling. This regime's biggest moves have been largely out of the blue. "Something nobody is talking about" could easily beat the field. — Ryan Burns (@FtblSickness) March 27, 2025

Burns added that he is feeling the same way and noted that many of the regime’s biggest moves have been out of the blue, though neither he nor Robinson suggested they had any idea what that move could potentially be.

By a surprising move, it could mean the team has somebody in mind with one of its nine other draft picks outside of the No. 2 pick, or it could mean there is an upcoming trade for a veteran like Kirk Cousins that could come to fruition out of the blue.

The most surprising move might be starting Pickett in Week 1, which Pickett has said he will have the chance to do as he has been told he’s going to be competing for the starting job, but this seems highly unlikely.

There is still a full month until the draft, which leaves entirely too much time for this fanbase to speculate as to what this surprising move could be.

Browns fans just want answers, and they should get them soon.

