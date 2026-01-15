Insider Believes Browns Could Make Surprising 2026 Draft Move

The Cleveland Browns went 5-12 this past season, but even though the record wasn’t what fans wanted it to be, it became clear very quickly that the team brought in a sensational 2025 draft class that is in a good position to serve as a strong foundation the team can build upon in the future. With two more first-round picks in 2026, there is a golden opportunity to add to this young foundation and help get this ship turned around sooner rather than later.

The Browns have the sixth overall pick in 2026 as well as the 24th pick courtesy of the Jacksonville Jaguars from last year’s deal involving the No. 2 overall pick, which the Browns sent to Jacksonville to move down to No. 5 and take Mason Graham. It was quite the surprising move, and one insider believes the surprises could keep on coming in the ’26 draft, as he suggested the Browns could get creative once again.

During a recent appearance on the BIGPLAY Cleveland Show, The Athletic’s Zac Jackson stopped by to discuss Cleveland’s options in the upcoming draft. He suggested another trade down could be in the cards.

“Always the intent with acquiring that Jacksonville pick was to make that the quarterback pick. You have to look at it in that realm. Would you trade down again? Are you trying to trade out and be in the QB derby next year? People don’t like that, but in the long-term building…that might be the move.”

Jackson said the Jags pick was acquired with the intent to move up and go get the franchise quarterback, but the problem is that the quarterback isn’t in this class. With Dante Moore opting to return to Oregon, Indiana Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza is the only surefire first-round quarterback in this draft, and there’s no world where the lowly Las Vegas Raiders would entertain a trade down from No. 1 instead of taking him.

That leaves Cleveland looking elsewhere, and it’s possible the quarterback position doesn’t get solved until 2027. This was always a frustrating but realistic outcome unless Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel were able to develop into the franchise QB, which is still on the table after Sanders showed some promise down the stretch.

Deshaun Watson’s $80 million cap hit is also still on the books, but it drops to a more palatable $26 million in 2027, which is another reason why the team could wait another year to go all-in on a new franchise QB, provided Sanders isn’t the guy. Again, it’s not the sexiest timeline, but it might make the most sense in the grand scheme of things.

