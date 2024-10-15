Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, October 15, 2024
ESPN Projects New Win Total For Browns In 2024

By
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most — if not the most — disappointing teams in the league this season.

They have pretty much the same core of guys that they made the playoffs with last season, and they’re now projected to be one of the worst teams in the league.

As shown by ESPN BET on X, their projected win total has been cut almost in half after dropping to 1-5.

They started off the season with a projected win total of over/under 8.5 games, and it’s now fallen all the way to 4.5.

The Browns currently have the sixth-toughest remaining schedule in the league, with their opponents logging a combined win percentage of .556.

They still have to meet the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, and Cincinnati Bengals twice apiece.

They also have to go against the likes of the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints are somewhat beatable, although they’ve both fared better than the Browns this season.

As of now, only the Miami Dolphins look like a potential can’t-lose game for this team, assuming Tua Tagovailoa is still out by that point.

Needless to say, their chances of making the playoffs are slim right now.

It’s a shame to see such a promising and united core of players going through this.

While injuries obviously have something to do with this, most of their issues can once again be tracked to the quarterback position, which is the biggest curse this franchise has had since they made it back to the league.

NEXT:  Rodney McLeod Speaks Out About Speculation With The Team
Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation