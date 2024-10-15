ESPN Projects New Win Total For Browns In 2024

The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most — if not the most — disappointing teams in the league this season.

They have pretty much the same core of guys that they made the playoffs with last season, and they’re now projected to be one of the worst teams in the league.

As shown by ESPN BET on X, their projected win total has been cut almost in half after dropping to 1-5.

They started off the season with a projected win total of over/under 8.5 games, and it’s now fallen all the way to 4.5.

The Browns currently have the sixth-toughest remaining schedule in the league, with their opponents logging a combined win percentage of .556.

They still have to meet the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, and Cincinnati Bengals twice apiece.

They also have to go against the likes of the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints are somewhat beatable, although they’ve both fared better than the Browns this season.

As of now, only the Miami Dolphins look like a potential can’t-lose game for this team, assuming Tua Tagovailoa is still out by that point.

Needless to say, their chances of making the playoffs are slim right now.

It’s a shame to see such a promising and united core of players going through this.

While injuries obviously have something to do with this, most of their issues can once again be tracked to the quarterback position, which is the biggest curse this franchise has had since they made it back to the league.

