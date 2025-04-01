Chris Simms Says He ‘Wouldn’t Be Shocked’ By 1 Browns Draft Move

The Cleveland Browns have been among the most talked-about NFL teams since the season ended.

While they weren’t a playoff team by any means, analysts and fans across the league understand that the Browns have found themselves in a suboptimal position.

The Browns had the second-worst record of any team in the league during the 2025 campaign, needing to add players in the offseason to help their case in 2025 and beyond, but they haven’t been able to do as much as they’d like due to their cap situation.

Turning to the upcoming draft could be the most impactful move they can make, knowing they need an infusion of talent for an inexpensive cost.

Many believe that the Browns could find a franchise-altering player with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, but there have been recent rumors indicating that they could trade down and acquire more draft capital.

Chris Simms talked about this in a recent conversation shared via the NFL on NBC, telling Mike Florio that this situation is a possibility.

“I wouldn’t be shocked to see them trade down when it gets closer to the draft,” Simms said.

If analysts like Simms and Florio have heard these rumors as well, this could turn into a situation for Browns fans to monitor.

On one hand, it could be exciting to acquire more draft capital, giving GM Andrew Berry more chances to reload this roster.

On the other hand, if they trade away the No. 2 overall pick and the player ends up being something special in this league, this decision could come back to haunt them for the foreseeable future, once again putting the Browns on the wrong side of a draft-related blunder.

