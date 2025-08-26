Insider Believes Browns Made Right Move With Kenny Pickett

The Cleveland Browns are on the heels of a surprising trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.

After spending the offseason preparing four players in their QB room, they decided to part ways with Kenny Pickett.

Pickett hasn’t necessarily had a lot of success in the league to this point, which could have been a big reason for this decision, but he does have a lot more experience than rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Regardless, the Browns decided to roll with the two rookies and Joe Flacco, starting the season with the veteran and seeing how things pan out from there.

Some people were frustrated with this trade and wanted to see Pickett get more of an opportunity, but insider Tony Grossi didn’t see it that way.

In fact, as he mentioned on X, he thinks this is “best for Kenny,” indicating that he wasn’t likely to be the team’s top choice if Flacco did succumb to injury.

“Respectfully, its best for Kenny. By the time Flacco’s time runs out, Gabriel moves in. Pickett has better chance of playing in LV & then entering FA. Good luck to him. Good guy,” Grossi said.

Respectfully, its best for Kenny. By the time Flacco’s time runs out, Gabriel moves in. Pickett has better chance of playing in LV & then entering FA. Good luck to him. Good guy. https://t.co/Dgb45H5tz0 — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) August 26, 2025

In Grossi’s mind, Pickett will have a better chance at playing time in Las Vegas, as Aidan O’Connell is out with injuries.

He’ll also enter free agency after the 2025 season, giving him a chance to sign elsewhere on a deal he’s comfortable with.

Being a first-round pick has afforded Pickett this luxury over the past few years, as his draft capital leads people to believe he can succeed at the highest level.

He wasn’t able to fulfill that destiny with Mike Tomlin as his head coach, but only time will tell what the future holds for this young QB.

NEXT:

Browns Are Loaded With 2026 Draft Picks After Trade