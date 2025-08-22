Insider Believes Browns QB Could Be Long-Term Answer

Cleveland Browns fans keep asking the same question about their quarterback situation. Why hasn’t Shedeur Sanders climbed higher on the depth chart?

The competition has dominated offseason headlines as the organization searches for its long-term answer under center.

NFL analyst Jason Lloyd recently weighed in on the situation. He identified the only quarterback he believes can lead the franchise back to relevance.

“Of all these guys, Shedeur is the only one who looks to me like he has any sort of runway to be a long-term solution. But it’s pretty clear by now that not many people are as high on him as the general public is. For him to fall as far as he did, and for him to be this far behind Dillon, it’s pretty evident that what NFL teams are looking for doesn’t always align with what we think we see,” Lloyd said.

"Of all these guys, Shedeur's the only one that looks to me as if he's got any sort of runway to be long-term solution…but it's pretty clear by now…" 🚨 @ByJasonLloyd with @NickWilsonSays and @JPeterlin on #Browns rookie QBs 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/HodFqxnSiA pic.twitter.com/75NKCviKiV — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) August 21, 2025

Sanders has shown flashes during preseason action but minor injuries limited his availability against Philadelphia in the second game.

Meanwhile, fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel continues working behind the scenes for more opportunities.

Sanders brings impressive college credentials to Cleveland. He transformed Colorado from a program surrounded by skepticism into one of the Big 12’s most competitive teams last season.

His efforts earned him Offensive Player of the Year recognition.

The Browns face similar doubts about their ability to compete in the AFC North. Sanders could provide an unexpected boost with support from a healthy offensive line and an elite defensive front.

Whether he can deliver on that potential or if Cleveland’s quarterback search extends beyond 2025 will become clearer in the coming months.

